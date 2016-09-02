Andre Gomes out of Portugal squad
Andre Gomes will miss Portugal's World Cup qualifier against Switzerland due to a muscular injury, with Andre Andre called up in his place.
Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has withdrawn from Portugal's squad after suffering a muscle injury to his right leg during Thursday's 5-0 friendly win over Gibraltar.
Gomes will miss the European champions' opening 2018 World Cup qualifier against Switzerland on Tuesday as a result.
National team boss Fernando Santos has called Porto's Andre Andre into his squad as midfield cover.
Gomes joined Barca from Valencia during the close season and his injury is a further blow to the LaLiga champions, coming on the same day that Lionel Messi pulled out of Argentina's next qualifier in Venezuela due to a groin problem.
In better news for coach Luis Enrique, Andres Iniesta posted a picture to his Twitter account on Friday to show him closing in on a return to fitness from a knee injury suffered against Sevilla in the Supercopa de Espana.
Buen día de trabajo con muy buenas sensaciones. Siguiendo los tiempos y los pasos que tocan! September 2, 2016
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.