Andre Gomes out of Portugal squad

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has withdrawn from Portugal's squad after suffering a muscle injury to his right leg during Thursday's 5-0 friendly win over Gibraltar.

Gomes will miss the European champions' opening 2018 World Cup qualifier against Switzerland on Tuesday as a result.

National team boss Fernando Santos has called Porto's Andre Andre into his squad as midfield cover.

Gomes joined Barca from Valencia during the close season and his injury is a further blow to the LaLiga champions, coming on the same day that Lionel Messi pulled out of Argentina's next qualifier in Venezuela due to a groin problem.

In better news for coach Luis Enrique, Andres Iniesta posted a picture to his Twitter account on Friday to show him closing in on a return to fitness from a knee injury suffered against Sevilla in the Supercopa de Espana.