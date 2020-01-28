Andre Gomes returns to first-team training with Everton

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has rejoined first-team training for the first time since suffering a horrific fracture dislocation of his right ankle three months ago.

The Portugal international returned to the club’s Finch Farm training base earlier this month to continue his rehabilitation from the injury he sustained against Tottenham on November 3.

Gomes had been working with medical staff on his own up until his team training on Tuesday.

“The former Benfica and Valencia star was able to complement his individual programme by working alongside his Blues team-mates for small sections of today’s first-team session,” said a statement from Everton.

It is the first time Gomes has trained under Carlo Ancelotti, who was appointed manager last month.

Richarlison, who has missed the last two games because of a knee injury, was also part of the session, as were Alex Iwobi (hamstring) and Gylfi Sigurdsson (groin).