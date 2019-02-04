Schurrle confirms he will leave if Fulham are relegated

The Germany international, who won the World Cup with his country in 2014, agreed a two-year loan move to Craven Cottage from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

However, with Claudio Ranieri’s side sitting in 19th place seven points adrift of safety, the 28-year-old revealed he has no intentions of staying to play Championship football in 2019/20.

“My loan would end in the case of relegation,” he told Kicker.

“The contract in Dortmund would be active again. That’s still too far away, my whole focus is on the task here.”

Schurrle has scored six goals in 21 Premier League games for Fulham this season, but they remain in serious danger of the drop after losing four of their last five league encounters.