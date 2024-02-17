Andy Burnham: I influenced Arsenal book Fever Pitch as a ‘stupid Everton fan’

Football and politics are two things that for Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham go hand-in-hand.

The 54-year-old, a lifelong Everton supporter, has followed his beloved Toffees since his teenage years and believes his adolescent activities perhaps sparked an influence in diplomatic duties.

In a recent sit-down chat with FourFourTwo, the Labour politician admitted a particular soft spot for Arsenal's former home...

Andy Burnham had a soft spot for Highbury (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I loved Highbury – maybe due to that encroachment I mentioned," began Burnham.

"I featured in Nick Hornby’s Fever Pitch, as he wrote that he loved the fact Highbury was used for cup semis until some stupid Everton fans darted onto the pitch. I consider that my first foray into making an impact."

Despite their recent struggles both on and off the pitch, Sean Dyche is beginning to change the opinion within the blue half of Merseyside.

Having fluttered with the prospect of a first-ever relegation from the Premier League in recent seasons, many now feel the end of the current campaign may also head the same way.

Author Nick Hornby referenced 'stupid Everton fans' in Fever Pitch (Image credit: Cambridge Jones/Getty Images)

Memories of European success, however, will always stick with Burnham throughout his forays in following Everton, especially given their past successes in the late 1980s.

"I remember Graeme Sharp scoring a volley from the edge of the box against Tottenham in 1982," recalls Burnham.

"Another very famous goal of his was a similar effort in the Merseyside derby at Anfield in ’84.

"I encroached upon the playing surface at Highbury that year, when Adrian Heath struck a late FA Cup semi-final winner [against Southampton]... but the goal a lot of Evertonians my age will point to is Trevor Steven’s against Bayern Munich, in terms of the significance, as it sent us through to the 1985 Cup Winners’ Cup Final."

