Richarlison sorry for Everton brace – but Brazilian stepping up for Tottenham in Son Heung-min absence

Richarlison apologised to Everton fans after scoring twice for Tottenham in a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday – but the Brazilian has stepped up with important goals in the absence of Son Heung-min in recent weeks.

Son is currently away with South Korea at the Asian Cup and before he left, the 31-year-old called on Richarlison and others to step up and score goals in his absence.

The Brazilian, who endured a difficult first season at Tottenham and opened up on his mental health struggles in September, has enjoyed an impressive turnaround since his return from groin surgery in recent weeks.

Richarlison curled into the corner with a fine finish to give Spurs the lead at Goodison Park and was apologetic to his former fans at the Gwladys Street end after that strike.

His second goal was even better as he found the top corner from the edge of the box after a James Maddison pass and this time, the Brazilian lifted his shirt up to cover his face.

In the end, his two goals were not enough to earn Ange Postecoglou's side a win as Everton levelled in added time through Jarrad Branthwaite, but the Brazilian has certainly contributed in recent weeks.

Richarlison scored twice in Tottenham's 4-1 win at home to Newcastle in December, before netting against Nottingham Forest, Everton, Bournemouth, Manchester United, Brentford and now two more versus the Toffees.

"Richy was good again," Postecoglou said after the game. "Not just his goals but his general play. It was again really important for us.

"He worked hard for the team and there's more to come from Richy. He's working hard on his game."

The Brazilian now has 11 goals in 27 appearances this season and 10 from 20 in the Premier League, having hit just three in all competitions in his debut campaign at Spurs.

