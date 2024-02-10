Erling Haaland is back! Manchester City striker hits new landmark with Everton brace

Erling Haaland hit both goals and reached a new milestone for Manchester City as the Premier League champions beat Everton 2-0 at the Etihad on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Haaland smashed a loose ball into the net at the back post following a corner after 71 minutes to give City the lead.

And with five minutes left on the clock, the Norwegian raced onto a pass from Kevin De Bruyne, held off a challenge from Jarrad Branthwaite and slotted past the onrushing Jordan Pickford.

In his third appearance back since suffering a foot injury against Aston Villa in early December, Haaland netted his first goals in 2024, having last scored against RB Leipzig in the Champions League in late November.

It was the Norwegian's 50th start in the Premier League and he netted his 51st and 52nd goals in the competition to continue his remarkable scoring rate for City.

In total, Haaland has now scored 73 goals in 78 appearances for City since signing from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022.

City, though, had not struggled without him, winning all but one of their matches in his absence.

The champions return to the top of the table, where they sit a point ahead of Liverpool and three clear of Arsenal with 23 games played.

Pep Guardiola's side now travel to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday night, before a Premier League clash at home to Chelsea next Saturday.

More Manchester City stories

JULES BREACH: It is hard not to picture Manchester City retaining the Champions League in June

The real reason Kyle Walker and Neal Maupay had on-field spat during Brentford v Man City

Manchester City sign superstar winger, in controversial deal that will anger many