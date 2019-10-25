Andy Carroll and Fabian Schar missing for Newcastle

Andy Carroll and Fabian Schar are out of Newcastle’s Premier League clash with Wolves on Sunday through injury.

Striker Carroll suffered a groin strain during last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Chelsea after coming on as a second-half substitute, while defender Schar has been struggling with a knee problem for some time, although neither is expected to be sidelined for too long.

Isaac Hayden completes a three-match ban, but fellow midfielder Matt Ritchie is back in training after recovering from a nasty ankle injury sustained in a challenge by Leicester’s Hamza Choudhury in August, while defender Florian Lejeune is also closing in on a return from knee ligament damage.

Ryan Bennett is expected to sit out for Wolves.

The defender missed the 2-1 win at Slovan Bratislava on Thursday after injuring his groin against Southampton last weekend.

Forward Pedro Neto (hamstring) remains sidelined for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side and defender Jesus Vallejo could return to the squad after being left out of the 18 in Slovakia while midfielder Ruben Neves may be recalled.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Krafth, Yedlin, Dummett, Willems, Lascelles, Fernandez, Clark, S. Longstaff, Shelvey, Ki, M. Longstaff, Atsu, Almiron, Joelinton, Muto, Gayle.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Vallejo, Doherty, Jonny, Moutinho, Vinagre, Dendoncker, Campbell, Perry, Saiss, Neves, Gibbs-White, Traore, Cutrone, Jota, Jimenez.