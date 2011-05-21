Angry Blatter insists FIFA is not corrupt

The Swiss, bidding for re-election, angrily banged the table when discussing allegations that members of FIFA's Executive Committee had asked for favours or money in exchange for votes in December's 2018 and 2022 World Cup hosts decision.

"There is no evidence, we have asked for evidence and this famous whistleblower will be in FIFA on Wednesday," Blatter told a news conference in reference to a source which Britain's Sunday Times newspaper has alleged knows of impropriety.

"We have over three hundred million people (in FIFA), and even in a family of three hundred million people, there is one or two... these are what you say are the black sheep... somebody who is not good in the family.

"So stop please to say FIFA is corrupt, FIFA is not corrupt... definitely not."

Blatter was visiting the 2010 World Cup hosts South Africa to discuss the legacy of the tournament and to drum up support for the June 1 election, when he faces Asian football chief Mohamed Bin Hammam of Qatar.

"I have received a lot of compliments, compliments enough to win the vote," Blatter joked.