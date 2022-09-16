Revealed! FIFA 23 Career Mode's highest potential players

FIFA 23 Career Mode promises to be huge, with new tweaks and features to make this the best version of the game yet.

But signing wonderkids is where you can truly unleash your club's potential. There are plenty of untapped kids around who can flourish under your management to become world stars in no time at all. A lot of them won't cost very much money if you're buying them before their peak, while the satisfaction of improving players is underrated, too.

It's time to send your scouts off to feast on the best of tomorrow – and these are the players to expect a steep rise in performance from over the next few (virtual) years…

FIFA 23 Career Mode: The highest-potential players on the game

Kylian Mbappe has a potential of 95 on FIFA 23 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The highest potential players in FIFA 23 Player FIFA 23 potential FIFA 23 start rating Club Position Age Kylian Mbappe 95 91 Paris Saint-Germain ST 23 Years, 7 Months, 28 Days Erling Haaland 94 88 Manchester City ST 22 Years, 0 Months, 27 Days Pedri 93 85 Barcelona CM 19 Years, 8 Months, 23 Days Phil Foden 92 85 Manchester City LW 22 Years, 2 Months, 20 Days Vinicius Jr 92 86 Real Madrid LW 22 Years, 1 Months, 5 Days Gianluigi Donnarumma 92 88 Paris Saint-Germain GK 23 Years, 5 Months, 23 Days Florian Wirtz 91 82 Bayer Leverkusen CAM 19 Years, 3 Months, 14 Days Kai Havertz 91 84 Chelsea CAM 23 Years, 2 Months, 6 Days Dusan Vlahovic 91 84 Juventus ST 22 Years, 6 Months, 20 Days Jude Bellingham 91 84 Borussia Dortmund CM 19 Years, 1 Months, 19 Days Ansu Fati 90 79 FC Barcelona LW 19 Years, 9 Months, 17 Days Jamal Musiala 90 81 Bayern München CM 19 Years, 5 Months, 22 Days Rafael Leao 90 84 AC Milan LW 23 Years, 2 Months, 7 Days Joao Felix 90 84 Atletico Madrid SS 22 Years, 9 Months, 7 Days Sandro Tonali 90 84 AC Milan CDM 22 Years, 3 Months, 9 Days Alessandro Bastoni 90 84 Inter Milan CB 23 Years, 4 Months, 4 Days Trent Alexander-Arnold 90 87 Liverpool RB 23 Years, 10 Months, 10 Days Ryan Gravenberch 89 79 Bayern Munich CM 20 Years, 3 Months, 1 Days Eduardo Camavinga 89 79 Real Madrid CM 19 Years, 9 Months, 7 Days Gavi 89 79 Barcelona CM 18 Years, 0 Months, 12 Days Vitinha 89 79 Paris Saint-Germain CM 22 Years, 6 Months, 4 Days

He's hardly an undiscovered gem but Kylian Mbappe has the most potential of anyone on FIFA 23. The cover star can reach a rating of 95 – despite already being 91-rated on the game.

Likewise, Erling Haaland will reach 94 in the game, while Pedri has a potential of 93. Phil Foden, Vinicius Jr and Gianluigi Donnarumma will all reach 92.

The steepest rise of any of the top-rated stars is that of Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati. The Spanish international has been a fixture of the side for a while now but suffered with consistent injuries, hence his 79-rating in the game. This is set to increase, however, to 90 should you buy him in Career Mode in FIFA 23.

More player potential ratings will drop in the run-up to the game's release – while we have compiled a list of who to expect to be solid wonderkids, too.