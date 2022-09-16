Revealed! FIFA 23 Career Mode's highest potential players

By Mark White
published

Looking for FIFA 23 Career Mode signings? This handful of stars are set to take the game by storm

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 23 Career Mode promises to be huge, with new tweaks and features to make this the best version of the game yet. 

But signing wonderkids is where you can truly unleash your club's potential. There are plenty of untapped kids around who can flourish under your management to become world stars in no time at all. A lot of them won't cost very much money if you're buying them before their peak, while the satisfaction of improving players is underrated, too.

It's time to send your scouts off to feast on the best of tomorrow – and these are the players to expect a steep rise in performance from over the next few (virtual) years…

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal in just eight seconds against Lille in Ligue 1.

Kylian Mbappe has a potential of 95 on FIFA 23 (Image credit: Getty Images)

PlayerFIFA 23 potentialFIFA 23 start ratingClubPositionAge
Kylian Mbappe9591Paris Saint-GermainST
23 Years, 7 Months, 28 Days
Erling Haaland9488Manchester CityST
22 Years, 0 Months, 27 Days
Pedri9385BarcelonaCM
19 Years, 8 Months, 23 Days
Phil Foden9285Manchester CityLW
22 Years, 2 Months, 20 Days
Vinicius Jr9286Real MadridLW
22 Years, 1 Months, 5 Days
Gianluigi Donnarumma9288Paris Saint-GermainGK
23 Years, 5 Months, 23 Days
Florian Wirtz9182Bayer LeverkusenCAM
19 Years, 3 Months, 14 Days
Kai Havertz9184ChelseaCAM
23 Years, 2 Months, 6 Days
Dusan Vlahovic9184JuventusST
22 Years, 6 Months, 20 Days
Jude Bellingham9184Borussia DortmundCM
19 Years, 1 Months, 19 Days
Ansu Fati9079FC BarcelonaLW
19 Years, 9 Months, 17 Days
Jamal Musiala9081Bayern MünchenCM
19 Years, 5 Months, 22 Days
Rafael Leao9084AC MilanLW
23 Years, 2 Months, 7 Days
Joao Felix9084Atletico MadridSS
22 Years, 9 Months, 7 Days
Sandro Tonali9084AC MilanCDM
22 Years, 3 Months, 9 Days
Alessandro Bastoni9084Inter MilanCB
23 Years, 4 Months, 4 Days
Trent Alexander-Arnold9087LiverpoolRB
23 Years, 10 Months, 10 Days
Ryan Gravenberch8979Bayern MunichCM
20 Years, 3 Months, 1 Days
Eduardo Camavinga8979Real MadridCM
19 Years, 9 Months, 7 Days
Gavi8979BarcelonaCM
18 Years, 0 Months, 12 Days
Vitinha8979Paris Saint-GermainCM
22 Years, 6 Months, 4 Days
He's hardly an undiscovered gem but Kylian Mbappe has the most potential of anyone on FIFA 23. The cover star can reach a rating of 95 – despite already being 91-rated on the game. 

Likewise, Erling Haaland will reach 94 in the game, while Pedri has a potential of 93. Phil Foden, Vinicius Jr and Gianluigi Donnarumma will all reach 92. 

The steepest rise of any of the top-rated stars is that of Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati. The Spanish international has been a fixture of the side for a while now but suffered with consistent injuries, hence his 79-rating in the game. This is set to increase, however, to 90 should you buy him in Career Mode in FIFA 23

More player potential ratings will drop in the run-up to the game's release – while we have compiled a list of who to expect to be solid wonderkids, too.

