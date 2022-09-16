Revealed! FIFA 23 Career Mode's highest potential players
Looking for FIFA 23 Career Mode signings? This handful of stars are set to take the game by storm
FIFA 23 Career Mode promises to be huge, with new tweaks and features to make this the best version of the game yet.
But signing wonderkids is where you can truly unleash your club's potential. There are plenty of untapped kids around who can flourish under your management to become world stars in no time at all. A lot of them won't cost very much money if you're buying them before their peak, while the satisfaction of improving players is underrated, too.
It's time to send your scouts off to feast on the best of tomorrow – and these are the players to expect a steep rise in performance from over the next few (virtual) years…
FIFA 23 Career Mode: The highest-potential players on the game
|Player
|FIFA 23 potential
|FIFA 23 start rating
|Club
|Position
|Age
|Kylian Mbappe
|95
|91
|Paris Saint-Germain
|ST
23 Years, 7 Months, 28 Days
|Erling Haaland
|94
|88
|Manchester City
|ST
22 Years, 0 Months, 27 Days
|Pedri
|93
|85
|Barcelona
|CM
19 Years, 8 Months, 23 Days
|Phil Foden
|92
|85
|Manchester City
|LW
22 Years, 2 Months, 20 Days
|Vinicius Jr
|92
|86
|Real Madrid
|LW
22 Years, 1 Months, 5 Days
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|92
|88
|Paris Saint-Germain
|GK
23 Years, 5 Months, 23 Days
|Florian Wirtz
|91
|82
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CAM
19 Years, 3 Months, 14 Days
|Kai Havertz
|91
|84
|Chelsea
|CAM
23 Years, 2 Months, 6 Days
|Dusan Vlahovic
|91
|84
|Juventus
|ST
22 Years, 6 Months, 20 Days
|Jude Bellingham
|91
|84
|Borussia Dortmund
|CM
19 Years, 1 Months, 19 Days
|Ansu Fati
|90
|79
|FC Barcelona
|LW
19 Years, 9 Months, 17 Days
|Jamal Musiala
|90
|81
|Bayern München
|CM
19 Years, 5 Months, 22 Days
|Rafael Leao
|90
|84
|AC Milan
|LW
23 Years, 2 Months, 7 Days
|Joao Felix
|90
|84
|Atletico Madrid
|SS
22 Years, 9 Months, 7 Days
|Sandro Tonali
|90
|84
|AC Milan
|CDM
22 Years, 3 Months, 9 Days
|Alessandro Bastoni
|90
|84
|Inter Milan
|CB
23 Years, 4 Months, 4 Days
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|90
|87
|Liverpool
|RB
23 Years, 10 Months, 10 Days
|Ryan Gravenberch
|89
|79
|Bayern Munich
|CM
20 Years, 3 Months, 1 Days
|Eduardo Camavinga
|89
|79
|Real Madrid
|CM
19 Years, 9 Months, 7 Days
|Gavi
|89
|79
|Barcelona
|CM
18 Years, 0 Months, 12 Days
|Vitinha
|89
|79
|Paris Saint-Germain
|CM
22 Years, 6 Months, 4 Days
He's hardly an undiscovered gem but Kylian Mbappe has the most potential of anyone on FIFA 23. The cover star can reach a rating of 95 – despite already being 91-rated on the game.
Likewise, Erling Haaland will reach 94 in the game, while Pedri has a potential of 93. Phil Foden, Vinicius Jr and Gianluigi Donnarumma will all reach 92.
The steepest rise of any of the top-rated stars is that of Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati. The Spanish international has been a fixture of the side for a while now but suffered with consistent injuries, hence his 79-rating in the game. This is set to increase, however, to 90 should you buy him in Career Mode in FIFA 23.
More player potential ratings will drop in the run-up to the game's release – while we have compiled a list of who to expect to be solid wonderkids, too.
