Ankle fracture rules Brunt out for 10 weeks
By app
West Bromwich Albion will be without midfielder Chris Brunt for up to 10 weeks because of a fractured right ankle, the club said on their website on Thursday.
The Northern Ireland international sustained the injury in Sunday's 1-0 defeat by Everton.
Albion, who are sixth from bottom in the Premier League, host second-tier Cardiff City in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
