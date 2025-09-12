Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa starting lineup plan and injury latest
Newcastle United face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League this weekend with only one of the club's two newest signings set for a black-and-white debut
Eddie Howe's Newcastle are still looking for their first win of the 2025-26 campaign and face Wolves at St. James' Park on Saturday.
Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa were thought to be in line to make their Magpies debuts following the departure of Alexander Isak on deadline day.
Newcastle's double striker purchase has mitigated for Isak's exit to an extent, although there are concerns the pair may not be able to replicate the Swedish international impact and output right away.
Yoane Wissa's Newcastle United injury latest
Howe has started Anthony Gordon and Will Osula as the spearhead of his Newcastle attack during the first three matches of the campaign, although both have not been natural fits.
Woltemade was signed before Newcastle's 0-0 draw at Leeds United before the international break but was not registered in time to feature. The German has been in Magpies training since returning from international duty, which may have given him the upper hand on Wissa, who only recently returned to the United Kingdom after FIFA World Cup qualifiers for Democratic Republic of Congo.
Speaking ahead of Wolves' visit to the north-east, Howe said: "Unfortunately he [Wissa] won't make this game. I saw him for the first time yesterday and he's feeling the effects of the injury sustained just before he came off [while on international duty]. We're going to have to see how he is."
Howe is often reluctant to thrust new signings straight into the mix but the need to put points on the board and integrate Woltemade before next week's UEFA Champions League encounter with Barcelona may force the head coach's hand.
Ex-Brentford man Wissa was sent for a scan on his knee after an injury scare whilst on international duty and will not feature this weekend, as confirmed by Howe.
Elsewhere in Newcastle's squad, new signing Jacob Ramsey will be sidelined for a month after picking up an ankle injury.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
