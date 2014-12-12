Ankle injury rules Neymar out of Getafe trip
Neymar will sit out Barcelona's La Liga trip to Getafe on Saturday as a precaution against an ankle injury.
The Brazil international has been hampered by a problem in his left ankle and will not join the travelling party to Madrid.
Barca have been boosted by the return of Dani Alves, though, after the full-back missed Wednesday's UEFA Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain through suspension.
Attacking midfielder Rafinha also comes back in to head coach Luis Enrique's squad.
"Luis Enrique has announced this Friday the 18-man squad for the trip to Madrid to take on Getafe," read a statement on Barcelona's official website.
"The name of Neymar is missing from the list as the Brazilian has been left out of the party as a precaution due to an left ankle problem.
"Neymar is the only absentee through injury along with Thomas Vermaelen, who is still recovering from surgery."
