Annan hopeful of Premier league switch

The 23-year-old, who currently plies his trade for Rosenborg in Norway, was one of the Black Stars' best performers in their run to the quarter-finals in South Africa.

The combative midfielder has since been linked with a move to Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge, where he could link up with international team-mate Michael Essien under Carlo Ancelotti.

Sir Alex Ferguson is believed to be have been attracted to Annan after Owen Hargreaves suffered another injury setback.

The Old Trafford outfit also have concerns over Michael Carrick’s loss of form, and with Anderson also sidelined and Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs in the twilight years of their careers, the Red Devils are likely to be keen to invest in youth.

Annan told Sky Sports News, "I am keeping my fingers crossed, but I don't know the future yet.

"I am still playing and the transfer market is not over yet.

"I am just hoping one or two things happen before the close of the transfer market and just hoping good things will come out of that.

"I think if I have opportunity to play there [England] I would be very grateful. If not Germany, Italy, Spain, everywhere. I think I will be ready to play over there.

"My agent knows what's going on and I will have a meeting with him and discuss what is happening with my future."

Annan’s agent had earlier hinted that his client was ‘in demand’ with Lyon also rumoured to be interested in the enforcer as well as the Red Devils and the Blues.

By Ian Woodcock

