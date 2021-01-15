Another fixture postponed due to coronavirus after positive tests at Wycombe
By PA Staff
Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture between QPR and Wycombe has been postponed after the Chairboys reported positive coronavirus tests.
Wycombe informed the EFL they were unable to fulfil the fixture, with a number of players and staff entering self-isolation.
A club statement did not say how many individuals were affected.
.@wwfcofficial's next @SkyBetChamp fixture against @QPR, due to take place tomorrow, has been suspended. #EFLpic.twitter.com/eH1f3ISkgN— EFL Communications (@EFL_Comms) January 15, 2021
It added: “The circumstances surrounding the postponements will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL regulations.”
Wycombe sit bottom of the Championship standings, four points adrift of safety, with QPR in 18th, five points clear of the drop zone.
The match is the second of Saturday’s Championship fixtures to be postponed due to coronavirus cases, following Coventry v Sheffield Wednesday, while positives tests at Aston Villa has seen this weekend’s Premier League game with Everton called off.
