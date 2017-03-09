Video: Dele Alli attempts nutmeg world record on Georges-Kevin N’Koudou
The attacking midfielder took on a Guinness World Record to try to add to his personal accolades – but did he manage it?
Dele has pulled off plenty of nutmegs during his Tottenham career – a simple YouTube search will confirm as much.
But Guinness World Record adjudicators have been out in force to find out whether the 20-year-old rising star has what it takes to make history.
The challenge was to successfully complete eight figure-of-eight nutmegs in a row. Sounds simple enough? He only had 30 seconds to break the existing world record of seven.
Georges-Kevin N'Koudou played the role of static onlooker. Hold the jokes, please.
