Antonio Conte trying to get sacked by Tottenham, says Jamie Carragher

By Ben Hayward
published

Jamie Carragher has reacted to Antonio Conte's extraordinary rant by claiming that the Italian is trying to get sacked by Tottenham

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte gestures during Tottenham's 3-3 draw at Southampton.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher believes Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is trying to get sacked following his extraordinary rant after the 3-3 draw at bottom club Southampton on Saturday.

Spurs were 3-1 up at St Mary's but conceded twice late in the game and had to settle for a point as the teams drew 3-3.

After the game, Conte called his players 'selfish' and hit out at the club's owners, saying that the story is always the same in an extraordinary rant which is unlikely to have gone down well at Tottenham.

"Conte wants to be sacked in this international break," Carragher wrote on Twitter. "Spurs should just put him out of his misery and do it tonight."

See more

And asked by former Watford striker Troy Deeney whether he agreed with Conte's remarks, he added: "His point about Spurs not winning for a long time is right, but you don’t speak about your own club like that. Especially when you’re getting paid fortunes by them!

"The improvement in Arsenal this season after finishing above them last season kills a lot of his arguments."

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.