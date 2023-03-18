Antonio Conte trying to get sacked by Tottenham, says Jamie Carragher

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher believes Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is trying to get sacked following his extraordinary rant after the 3-3 draw at bottom club Southampton on Saturday.

Spurs were 3-1 up at St Mary's but conceded twice late in the game and had to settle for a point as the teams drew 3-3.

After the game, Conte called his players 'selfish' and hit out at the club's owners, saying that the story is always the same in an extraordinary rant which is unlikely to have gone down well at Tottenham.

"Conte wants to be sacked in this international break," Carragher wrote on Twitter. "Spurs should just put him out of his misery and do it tonight."

And asked by former Watford striker Troy Deeney whether he agreed with Conte's remarks, he added: "His point about Spurs not winning for a long time is right, but you don’t speak about your own club like that. Especially when you’re getting paid fortunes by them!

"The improvement in Arsenal this season after finishing above them last season kills a lot of his arguments."