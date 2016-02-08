Aquino out of Mexico friendly with injury

Mexico is traveling to Florida with just 21 players after Javier Aquino stayed behind with a hamstring injury.

The Tigres winger was substituted from Friday's win against Chiapas, and the Mexican federation announced Sunday that he would not be part of Juan Carlos Osorio's squad to face Senegal on Wednesday after initially receiving a call-up.

"During the match with his club, he had muscular discomfort in the his left hamstring and he was substituted," a statement released by the federation. "Because of that, it was decided that he would not attend the camp so he could continue his treatment toward his total recovery."

Aquino will not be replaced on the roster.

While the 25-year-old won't be able to take part in the friendly, Tigres still will be well represented in Miami. Aquino's club teammates Jose Arturo Rivas, Israel Jimenez, Jorge Torres Nilo, Jesus Duenas and Jurgen Damm all are part of the team.

Mexico faces Senegal at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Marlins Park.