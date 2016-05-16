Aranguiz makes the cut for Chile's Copa America defence

Charles Aranguiz joins Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez in the final 23-man Chile squad for next month's Copa America Centenario.

Having spent much of the 2015-16 season sidelined through an Achilles injury sustained shortly after signing for Bayer Leverkusen last year, Aranguiz did not make his debut for the German club until April 1.

The midfielder closed out the season with goals in successive matches as Leverkusen secured Champions League qualification.

With his fitness not a concern, Aranguiz has been selected by Juan Antonio Pizzi as Chile look to defend the title they won on home soil – and for the first time in their history – last year.

The strong spine used so regularly by former boss Jorge Sampaoli is retained, with Claudio Bravo, Gary Medel, Vidal and Sanchez all included.

Former Manchester United striker Angelo Henriquez is one of four players who featured in last year's title triumph to have been cut from the preliminary squad.

Chile begin their campaign against Argentina in a repeat of the 2015 final, before facing Bolivia and Panama in their remaining Group D fixtures.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Claudio Bravo (Barcelona), Johnny Herrera (Universidad de Chile), Cristopher Toselli (Universidad Catolica)

Defenders: Mauricio Isla (Marseille), Jose Pedro Fuenzalida (Universidad Catolica), Gonzalo Jara (Universidad de Chile), Enzo Roco (Espanyol), Gary Medel (Inter), Eugenio Mena (Sao Paulo)

Midfielders: Jean Beausejour (Colo Colo), Marcelo Diaz (Celta Vigo), Francisco Silva (Chiapas), Erick Pulgar (Bologna), Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich), Matias Fernandez (Fiorentina), Charles Aranguiz (Bayer Leverkusen), Pablo Hernandez (Celta Vigo), Edson Puch (LDU Quito).

Forwards: Nicolas Castillo (Universidad Catolica), Fabian Orellana (Celta Vigo), Mauricio Pinilla (Atalanta), Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal), Eduardo Vargas (Hoffenheim).