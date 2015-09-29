Argentina call up Lamela after Messi and Banega injuries

Erik Lamela has been called up to Argentina's squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay following injuries to captain Lionel Messi and Ever Banega.

Messi is set to miss up to two months of action for club and country after suffering a tear in the internal collateral ligament of his left knee during Barcelona's 2-1 win over Las Palmas on Saturday.

Banega had also been called up for the qualifiers but sprained his right knee last week for Sevilla and will miss the clashes with Ecuador and Paraguay on October 9 and 14 respectively.

Lamela has found form at Spurs of late, scoring against Qarabag and Manchester City this month, having struggled to regularly produce his best since a big-money move from Roma in 2013.

The 23-year-old winger will link up with the national squad on Monday.