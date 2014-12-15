Argentina Wrap: Racing Club clinch the title

Ricardo Centurion's 49th-minute header clinched the victory for Racing at the Estadio Presidente Juan Domingo Peron, as the hosts moved five points clear of second-placed River Plate after the latter's final-round match at Quilmes was suspended due to fan trouble.

In the end, the Quilmes-River Plate clash was irrelevant, however, after Racing triumphed in Avellaneda to claim their first domestic title since the 2001 Apertura campaign.

After a goalless first half against Godoy Cruz, Racing edged ahead in the fourth minute after the break with Gaston Diaz beating his opponent on the right wing, before picking out Centurion's late run to the back post.

Centurion sent a powerful header across Godoy Cruz goalkeeper Sebastian Moyano and into the net, sparking massive celebrations in the stands.

The win took Racing to 41 points - an unassailable margin for River, who finished on 39 after being awarded the win following crowd disturbances at Quilmes' Estadio Centenario Dr Jose Luis Meiszner.

Racing won their last six matches of the Primera Division season to lift the title, while they were unbeaten in nine games to reel in the likes of River, Lanus and Boca Juniors over the past two months.