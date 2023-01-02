Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister given hero's welcome by Brighton after World Cup win
Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been given a heart-warming hero's welcome by Brighton following his World Cup win
Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been given a heart-warming welcome by his Brighton team-mates and staff at the club following his heroics at the World Cup in Qatar.
Mac Allister was one of Argentina's outstanding players en route to the trophy and the 24-year-old returned to Brighton on Monday following an extended break after his nation's triumph.
In a video posted on Brighton's social channels, Mac Allister was shown entering the training ground, where all of his team-mates and staff at the south-coast club were waiting to applaud and embrace him one by one.
The midfielder was wearing his World Cup winner's medal and went on to list a replica of the trophy and as he did so, a machine shot huge amounts of blue and white ticker tape into the air.
Welcoming back our World Cup winner! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Bb2MoZmf2BJanuary 2, 2023
Mac Allister has made himself available for Tuesday night's game against Everton at Goodison Park, but manager Roberto De Zerbi might not use the midfielder in that match.
Brighton are away to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Saturday, before facing Liverpool at the Amex in their next home game on January 14th, when Mac Allister can expect a receive a rapturous reception from the Seagulls' fans.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
