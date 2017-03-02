Argentine club Defensa y Justicia robbed at gunpoint

Defensa y Justicia have been left shaken after the Argentine top-tier club were robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday.

The violent incident prior to training midweek was confirmed by Defensa - who are based in Buenos Aires - with reports claiming three players were abused.

Various items were stolen and Defensa president Jose Lemme said the matter is now being investigated by local police.

"They took everything they could and got in. [Midfielder Gonzalo] Castellani was robbed at gunpoint. Luckily it's a robbery and nothing else," Lemme told TyC Sports.

Lemme added: "We have already seen the images of the security cameras. We will see if we can identify the culprits."

Defensa are 19th in the 30-team Primera Division on 17 points, 14 adrift of leaders Boca Juniors.

They are scheduled to host Newell's Old Boys on Sunday but the game is not certain to go ahead amid a player's strike claiming unpaid salaries from the league.