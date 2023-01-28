Arnaut Danjuma scores on Tottenham debut against Preston in FA Cup

Tottenham's latest signing Arnaut Danjuma came off the bench to score in his debut for Spurs against Preston North End in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Dutch winger, who joined on loan from Villarreal last week, replaced Ryan Sessegnon after 71 minutes with Antonio Conte's side already 2-0 up at Deepdale.

The 25-year-old, who was born in Nigeria, looked lively and got himself on the scoresheet when he diverted a Dejan Kulusevski cross into the corner with three minutes left on the clock.

It was not the cleanest of finishes, but rounded off a 3-0 win for Spurs after two goals from Heung-min Son earlier in the second half.

Danjuma had a previous spell in England with Bournemouth, scoring 17 goals in 52 appearances for the Cherries between 2019 and 2021.

Spurs go through to the last 16 of the FA Cup, with the draw to take place on Monday.