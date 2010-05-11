Around 200,000 World Cup tickets unsold

"We are beyond 90 percent sold ... we will sell out, there is no doubt about it," chief South African organiser Danny Jordaan told a news conference on Tuesday.

FIFA launched a final drive last month to sell the remaining 500,000 of 2.7 million tickets, targeting the black South Africans who are the biggest fans of football in this country.

Soccer's governing body said it had made errors in previously selling tickets only over the internet, which is unavailable to most of these fans.

After an initial rush, sales have slowed.

Organisers also said timetables had still not been published for ground transport, which has been a persistent concern around Africa's first hosting of the tournament.

Foreign fans have complained they are unable to organise trips without the timetables.

Organising committee transport chief Skhumbuzo Macozoma said it had been a "difficult time" with the modernisation of airports, the building of an urban railway in Johannesburg and the creation of the first mass transit bus system in cities starved of public transport under apartheid.