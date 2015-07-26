Arsenal 1 Wolfsburg 0: Walcott the match-winner in Emirates Cup finale

Theo Walcott scored the only goal of the game for Arsenal as they rounded off the Emirates Cup with a 1-0 win over Bundesliga runners-up Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Arsenal ensured they topped the table in the pre-season competition as Walcott - reportedly close to agreeing a new deal at the club - proved the match-winner at the Emirates Stadium.

On his first Arsenal start, youngster Jeff Reine-Adelaide marked an impressive display with an expert assist for Walcott's opener shortly after the interval.

Arsene Wenger's side hammered Ligue 1 opponents Lyon 6-0 on Saturday but there was to be no such rout against Dieter Hecking's well-drilled DFB-Pokal champions.

Making his home debut, Petr Cech was made to work for a clean sheet as Arsenal made it two wins from two ahead of Sunday's Community Shield clash with Chelsea at Wembley.

Kevin De Bruyne - named German player of the year on Sunday - threatened down the left early on but Cech was on hand to collect the Belgian's delivery.

Close-season signing Cech will have been concerned as former Arsenal man Nicklas Bendtner just failed to make contact with a dangerous De Bruyne delivery from the right.

The Czech's opposite number Diego Benaglio was called on to deny Walcott soon after but it was the Bundesliga side who continued to threaten more frequently - De Bruyne showing why he is a reported target for Manchester City.

With chances largely at a premium in a goalless first half, Timm Klose shanked an effort over the crossbar for the visitors while Mesut Ozil's side-footed effort rolled wide of the far post following a slick passing move.

Arsenal had their breakthrough five minutes into the second half when Reine-Adelaide offered a glimpse of his potential - threading a ball for Walcott to calmly finish past Benaglio.

The largely impressive De Bruyne then ballooned an effort over, having skipped inside Mikel Arteta, before Ricardo Rodriguez saw a long-range strike easily saved by Cech.

The former Chelsea man was tested again by a fierce drive from midfielder Josuha Guilavogui as Wolfsburg piled on the pressure.

It was to no avail, however, Wenger's men topping the standings by three points from Villarreal ahead of the all-London curtain-raiser at Wembley in a week's time.