Arsenal and Chelsea greats Patrick Vieira and John Terry in frame for Bournemouth job - report

Arsenal and Chelsea legends Patrick Vieira and John Terry are among the candidates to succeed Jason Tindall as Bournemouth boss, say reports.

A run of four consecutive defeats saw Tindall get the sack this week with the Cherries sixth in the Championship table, nine points off the automatic promotion spots.

According to the Daily Mail, the club has already received a lot of interest in the vacancy, including from Premier League greats Vieira and Terry.

Terry is an assistant coach at Aston Villa but harbours ambitions of moving into a top job, and the compensation required to take him away from Birmingham would not be an issue.

Vieira is looking for a new challenge after being sacked by Ligue 1 outfit Nice in December.

The former Gunners midfielder led New York City FC in MLS before his stint in France and has been linked with several Premier League jobs in recent years.

Eddie Howe’s return is considered unlikely, while Frank Lampard is expected to take some time out of the game following his sacking by Chelsea.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Liverpool's ‘win-win’ transfer solution: 5 takeaways from their late window signings

FANS' VIEW FourFourTwo readers share their most brilliantly mundane footballer encounters

QUIZ! Can you name the last 100 managers to win these trophies?