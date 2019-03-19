Arsenal and Manchester United battling for bargain Roma star

Roma defender Kostas Manolas could be on his way to the Premier League this summer for a cut-price fee.

Should the Italian team fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, Greek international Manolas could be up for grabs for just £31 million.

A number of English teams have been linked with Manolas, with Manchester United and Arsenal among the suitors.

Roma, who reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last year, have struggled in Serie A this season – recently sacking manager Eusebio Di Francesco and replacing him with ex-Fulham, Leicester and Chelsea boss Claudio Ranieri. However, a 2-1 defeat to SPAL at the weekend has left il Giallorossi four points off AC Milan in fourth place.

According to Italian paper Calciomercato, failure to qualify for the Champions League would trigger a release clause in 27-year-old Manolo’s contract, with Manchester United seen as the frontrunners for his signature.

There are concerns in Rome that Di Francesco’s firing, as well as the departure of director of football Monchi to Sevilla, has unsettled the Roma squad, and Manolo’s sale could set off a number of exits this summer.