'Arsenal aren't focused enough at the moment - that frightens me': Ian Wright nervous ahead of crucial Manchester City game

Ian Wright believes Arsenal have lacked concentration at crucial moments in recent weeks, and the former Gunners striker admitted he is "frightened" of Manchester City exploiting that during their top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad on Wednesday night.

Arsenal head into the game five points clear of City, knowing a win would keep the Premier League title firmly in their hands. However, Manchester City have two games in hand on the league leaders, meaning they could take the initiative in the title race with a win themselves.

Talking at Wrighty's House Live, Ian Wright highlighted where the game can be won and lost for Arsenal.

"That’s the problem I think: our right side defensively is the most weak. I think Ødegaard is going to be the one, and Partey, because if we can get ourselves in a situation where we can get the ball played through that midfield to Saka and the pace of Martinelli, we can breach them.

"It’s the concentration and when you look at the mistakes we made the other day [against Southampton], that does make me feel like there’s a little bit of nervousness and we can’t afford to do that tomorrow.

"We don’t seem to be focused enough at the moment, and that kind of frightens me. You can’t expect me to think it’s going to be brilliant because I want us to win. There are things that bother me about what City can definitely exploit with us; but we can exploit with them."

Having dropped six points in their last three games, against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton, Wright admits he won't be able to enjoy the game against Manchester City - regardless of if they storm into a lead at the Etihad Stadium.

After all, Arsenal went 2-0 up away from home against Liverpool and West Ham, and ended up drawing both games. For Wright, the team's lack of concentration after scoring is certainly becoming a problem.

"If you look at us at the moment, you feel like we’re conceding too many goals… You’re sitting there and you’re thinking we have to win this game, you can’t enjoy the game.

"And even if we do go two nil up, that’s when I’m at my most frightened at the moment. I’m absolutely petrified when we score a goal and that’s not meant to be happening!"

Listen to the full episode of Wrighty’s House here and future episodes of the podcast are available every Tuesday and Friday on Spotify.