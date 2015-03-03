Arsenal boosted by Ramsey return

The Wales international has been absent for the past four games in all competitions after suffering a recurrence of the hamstring injury that has plagued him this season.

However, Ramsey is available for the trip to Loftus Road, while team-mate Francis Coquelin could play with a protective mask after suffering a facial injury in Sunday's 2-0 win over Everton.

"Aaron Ramsey is back in the squad for Wednesday's game," manager Arsene Wenger said on Tuesday.

"Francis Coquelin should train today and no obvious reason why he won't play. He will certainly need a protective mask if he plays.

"[Mathieu] Flamini is two games away from fitness."

Arsenal's victory against Everton left the club third and was a fitting response to last week's disappointing 3-1 home defeat against Monaco in the UEFA Champions League.

The gap to second-placed Manchester City, who lost at Liverpool, is now just four points, but the Anfield outfit are only three points behind in fifth.

And, while Wenger admits his side are "nowhere near" winning the title, the Frenchman is confident Arsenal can challenge for second.

He added: "It's very tight. Man City are four points ahead and there are plenty of people chasing us in the top four. It's down to consistency.

"We have seen things change quickly in the last two or three months of the season. We have to focus on finishing as well as we can."