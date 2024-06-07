Arsenal close in on prolific winger as homegrown star heads for exit: report
Arsenal could be ready to upgrade one of their attacking options
Arsenal head into the summer transfer window knowing just how close they are to ending a 20-year Premier League title drought.
Mikel Arteta’s men pushed a history-making Manchester City side to the wire this season, taking the title race right up to the final day of the season.
The goal next year is to finish one place better, with the Gunners hierarchy knowing that their squad does not need major work in the transfer market this summer.
One area that the club are believed to be looking at is strengthening their depth at right-winger in order to ease the burden on Bukayo Saka.
Reiss Nelson is the England star’s current backup, but according to Football Insider, Arteta is ready to sell the 24-year-old, knowing that as a homegrown player, his fee would go down as pure profit from a financial fair play perspective.
That fee could then be reinvested in an upgrade on the position, with Spanish outlet AS claiming that the Gunners are tracking Girona winger Viktor Tsygankov.
The Ukraine international was a key player for City Group-owned side that qualified for the Champions League this season, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists.
They add that Tsygankov has a release clause which would make him available for €30miliion, which is the type of fee they would expect to make on Nelson.
Arsenal would, however, face competition from AC Milan if they are to land the 26-year-old.
