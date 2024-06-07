Why Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice can't have their preferred numbers at Euro 2024

By
published

Alexander-Arnold and Rice have donned the shirt numbers for the entirety of their respective careers

Trent Alexander-Arnold of England celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the international friendly match between England and Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James' Park on June 03, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice will be forced to abandon their preferred shirt numbers at this summer's Euro 2024 due to strict UEFA rules.

The pair avoided the Euro 2024 cut on Thursday to confirm their place in Gareth Southgate's final 26-man squad heading to Germany after fantastic individual campaigns for their clubs.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.