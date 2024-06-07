Arsenal and Manchester United on alert for HUGE signings, following Barcelona latest financial woes

Arsenal and Manchester United could make major statement buys, as Barcelona face yet more financial issues this summer and reportedly need to raise funds quickly

Arsenal and Manchester United: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, shakes hands with Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on September 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona’s latest financial pressure point could open the door for two Premier League rivals to battle it out it for a key transfer target.

The Catalan side are no strangers to fiscal drama, with the past two summers seeing them pull financial ‘levers’ by selling future stakes in the club’s TV revenue and the club’s in-house media outlet in order to meet their financial commitments. 

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.