Premier League released XI as Manchester United and Liverpool stars feature

Premier League clubs are beginning to release their retained lists following the recently completed 2023/24 season.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have all axed some big names from their squads as planning gets underway already ahead of what is set to be an exciting 2024/25 campaign.

With the European Championship and Copa America both taking place this summer, teams will no doubt face challenges when it comes to recruitment and completing deals. Tasked with compiling a healthy-looking squad made up of recently-released players, here's our attempt at talented stars we think may make a good enough combined XI to compete...

GK: Marek Rodak

Fulham have parted ways with goalkeeper Marek Rodak. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marek Rodak will leave Craven Cottage at the end of June after making 93 appearances for the club. The 27-year-old has been capped 22 times by Slovakia and shouldn't be short of offers given his Premier League experience and age. He has been linked with a switch to Leeds United.

LB: Lloyd Kelly

Lloyd Kelly of AFC Bournemouth. (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Defender Lloyd Kelly will depart Bournemouth upon the expiry of his deal on the south coast and it looks as though he will join Newcastle United. At just 25, Kelly has made a whopping 141 appearances for the Cherries and will help to provide a solid option for Eddie Howe's side next season.

CB: Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane will leave Manchester United on June 30. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Serial winner Raphael Varane is set for pastures new this summer, as he recently announced his decision to depart Old Trafford. The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia amongst other destinations, but injury problems have hurt his reputation over recent years.

CB: Tosin Adarabioyo

Tosin Adarabioyo of Fulham is heading to Chelsea. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A huge blow for Fulham is the loss of centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo. The 26-year-old has been a standout performer for the Cottagers in recent seasons and now looks likely to join Chelsea upon the expiry of his deal.

RB: Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson is set to leave West Ham this summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

West Ham United defender Ben Johnson will depart the London Stadium on June 30 amid talk Leeds United and Rangers are continuing to watch him. The 24-year-old has played over 100 times for the Hammers but made just four starts under David Moyes in 2023/24. A player to watch we feel.

CM: Andre Gomes

Andre Gomes in action for Everton.

Andre Gomes has spent the last five years on Merseyside but will soon call time on his spell at Everton. It remains to be seen where the Portugal international will head next but with plenty of top-level experience under his belt and aged just 30, he could be a shrewd pick up.

CM: Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara suffered an injury-hit season once again last year but at 33 could provide an experienced head in midfield. His honours speak volumes having won two UEFA Champions League crowns and the Spaniard is on the looking out for a new club.

CM: Mohamed Elneny

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny

Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny is another free agent this summer and after eight years at the Emirates, he called the period: 'the best eight years of his life'. Injuries and other issues have halted his progress but again, aged just 31, he still has a few years left to make an impact elsewhere.

LW: Bobby Decordova-Reid

Bobby Decordova-Reid

Fulham forward Bobby Decordova-Reid is another leaving the club as their mass exodus continues this summer. The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to Leeds United too, given the future of Willy Gnonto remains an unknown entity.

ST: Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial is set to seek new opportunities this summer.

A player who has divided opinion for years at Manchester United, Anthony Martial will call time on his spell at Old Trafford at the end of June. Linked with moves to Turkey, Spain and Saudi Arabia, injuries have plagued his spell with the Red Devils.

Fulham have reportedly offered fresh terms to Willian. (Image credit: Getty Images)

RW: Willian

Fulham forward Willian has been offered a new deal at Craven Cottage but it remains to be seen whether he will stay in the capital. The experienced Brazilian scored five goals last season and would be worth keeping for another year, we feel.

