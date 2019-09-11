Reiss Nelson News and Features
Date of birth: December 10, 1999
Instagram: @reissnelson
Club(s): Arsenal, Hoffenheim (loan)
Country: England
Signing fee: Academy
Arrived at Arsenal as a nine-year-old and progressed through the club's academy. Made his Europa League debut in October 2017 and his Premier League bow shortly after his 18th birthday. An England Under-21 international, he signed for Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim for the 2018-19 season and scored seven goals in 29 appearances in all competitions - only five were starts. New boss Mikel Arteta highly rates Nelson and he will be key going forward for Arsenal.
