Arsenal confirm their first signing of the summer

Eagle-eyed Arsenal fans believe that they have uncovered Arsenal’s first signing of the summer.

The Gunners are preparing for the final weekend of the season, in which they they still have a chance of winning the Premier League, should they win against Everton and Manchester City slip up at home to West Ham United.

Regardless of how this weekend pans out, Mikel Arteta’s men look set to be busy in the summer transfer market.

A new striker appears to be the priority amid uncertainly over the future of centre-forwards Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, while a new left-back has also been mooted in recent weeks.

David Raya models the Arsenal 2024/25 goalkeeper kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

But on the week where the Premier League confirmed that the domestic transfer window will open on Friday, June 14, it would appear that the Gunners have already completed their first deal.

That’s because goalkeeper David Raya was one of the players selected to model the Gunners’ 2024/25 home kit, which was released earlier this week.

Raya joined the club on an initial £3million loan from Brighton last summer, with the Gunners having a £27million option to make the deal permanent this summer.

Aaron Ramsdale looks to be leaving Arsenal (Image credit: Alamy)

Given that the 28-year-old is appearing in the club’s marketing material for next season, most fans believe it’s a safe bet that the club have now pulled the trigger on that option.

Raya quickly usurped Aaron Ramsdale as the Gunners’ number one earlier this season and has gone on to register 16 clean sheets in his 31 appearances which has seen him win the Premier League Golden Glove award.

