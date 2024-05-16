Arsenal to sign superstar striker for just £34m, should they exercise clause: report
Arsenal were expected to pay big money for a striker this summer - but could have a bargain on their hands instead
Arsenal have been offered a price of just £34 million to sign a top-level striker this summer, as they look to improve their squad.
Kai Havertz has emerged as the first-choice No.9 at the Emirates Stadium in recent months, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah both linked with exits from N5 this summer. It was believed that Mikel Arteta would target a big-money striker – but Havertz' form seems to have persuaded him otherwise.
Instead, Arsenal could see their perfect centre-forward arrive for an absolute snip, following a new bombshell.
Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport says that though it was previously thought that Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee's £34m release clause was only active for former employers, Bayern Munich, this is not the case.
Instead, agent Kia Joorabchian has negotiated a deal with the Serie A outfit so that the Dutchman can leave at that price – to anyone. Italian newspaper Tuttosport has recently claimed that Zirkzee and his agent – who has qualified for the Champions League with Bologna this season – is in discussions with Arsenal over a move.
In FourFourTwo's view, Zirkzee is almost certainly one of a few options on the table for Arsenal – and the 22-year-old's physical and stylistic profile suggest that the plan is to use him as a Plan B to Havertz.
A transfer could end up hinging on wages and whether or not Arsenal are able to land their No.1 target. Benjamin Sesko is also rumoured, though it's unsure which of the two starlets is preferred right now.
Zirkzee is valued at €40m by Transfermarkt.
Arsenal are said to be leading the queue for Xavi Simons, with a Serie A being targeted, too. Their chances of signing one La Liga star has been dashed, while £76m worth of players may yet be sold this summer.
Meanwhile, one defender looks set to leave.
