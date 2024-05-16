Arsenal report: World-class attacker gives wage demands to Gunners - and rivals

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly among a host of Premier League clubs re-thinking their transfer interest in one of La Liga’s most highly-rated players after learning of his wage demands.

Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams has enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Basque side, scoring seven goals and laying on 16 assists to help his side win the Copa del Rey, while they look set for a top-five La Liga finish.

The 21-year-old has understandably attracted plenty of transfer interest from the Premier League, with Arsenal and Liverpool joined by the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Nico Williams in action for Athletic Bilbao (Image credit: Getty Images)

Williams signed a new contract with Athletic in December that runs until 2027 and contains a £40 million release clause and while that fee is not beyond the reach of the aforementioned Premier League clubs, his wages may be, according to HITC.

That’s because the 13-time Spain international is said to be on almost £200,000-a-week and would be looking for an increase if he was to move clubs.

The report claims that Williams would require £250,000-a-week, plus bonuses that could take this figure beyond £300,000, which have left his Premier League suitors ‘staggered’ as that would make him the highest-paid player at any of the interested clubs.

Williams may replace Barcelona star Raphinha (Image credit: Getty Images)

That could leave the door open for Barcelona to move for the forward, with the club said to be willing to sell former Leeds United winger Raphinha in order to finance the move.

Williams is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt.

