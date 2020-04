Arsenal full-back Traore called up by Senegal

Traore, a former French under-21 international full-back whom the London club loaned to Juventus last season, won his first cap for Senegal in a friendly against Morocco on August 10.

Senegal coach Amara Traore, who will have to sit in the stands after being sent off in their last qualifier, made no changes to his squad from the August friendly which Senegal lost 2-0.

The 24-man selection excludes the Turkish-based Issiar Dia and Mamadou Niang, both suspended for the game after being red carded in the last qualifier.

If Senegal beat the Congolese in Dakar they will secure top place in Group E and qualify for the 2012 finals, having missed out on the 2010 tournament in Angola.