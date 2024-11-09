Arsenal defender William Saliba has rapidly ascended to become one of the best defenders in the world in recent years, becoming a key cog in the Gunners' rise up the table.

Saliba, alongside regular partner Gabriel Magalhães has transformed the Arsenal backline, becoming statistically one of the best defences in Europe over the past two-and-a-half years.

With such remarkable ability and consistency, Saliba has naturally become the focus of widespread transfer speculation linking him with a move away from the Emirates in the near future.

Arsenal given boost that William Saliba will stay

The imperious Frenchman, who ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now, signed a new contract extension with the Gunners in 2023 after a remarkable breakthrough season the year prior, keeping him at the club until 2027.

However, Arsenal's repeated failure to secure silverware despite possessing one of the most talented squads in Europe has allowed doubt to infiltrate fans and pundits alike regarding the club's biggest stars.

As with any player at the peak of their powers, Saliba has been consistently linked to Real Madrid, who will soon be looking to replace ageing defenders David Alaba, and Antonio Rudiger.

Valued at €80 million by Transfermarkt, any move for the Frenchman would undoubtedly break records for a fee paid to sign a defender, which could be a stumbling block to the previously free-spending galacticos.

However, rumours have since gone quiet after Spanish outlet Fichajes suggested that Los Blancos have instead turned their attention to RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba.

Still just 21, the Frenchman has drawn interest from Europe's biggest clubs for his performances in the Bundesliga despite Leipzig's recent struggles which have seen them go winless in their opening four Champions League group games.

Madrid were left reeling over the summer having missed out on first-choice target Leny Yoro to Manchester United, having been unwilling to match Lille's price tag for the defender.

The news will come as a huge relief to Gunners fans, who now look likely to see their prized asset extend his stay at the club for many years to come.