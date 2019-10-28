Senior Arsenal players visited Granit Xhaka's home to console him after being booed off - Amy Lawrence

Arsenal fans were left frustrated on the weekend after watching their team go from two goals up to drawing the game against Crystal Palace.

Although VAR played a big part in the outcome of the match, it was clear the supporters felt the Arsenal players weren't up to scratch.

Their malcontent came to a head when Granit Xhaka was substituted for the young Bakayo Saka in the second half.

Xhaka was the focal point for the Gooners' anger, as they booed and jeered their captain off the field.

The 28-year-old responded with inflammatory gestures and even swore at the crowd before removing his shirt and disappearing down the tunnel.

According to The Athletic's Amy Lawrence, it's possible Xhaka left the Emirates Stadium before the final whistle was blown.

Lucas Torreira was left visibly emotional by the incident and had to be comforted by team-mate Hector Bellerin on the sidelines.

In his post-match interview, Unai Emery labelled his captain's actions as "wrong" and declared that the situation would be dealt with internally this week.

Despite the criticism from his head coach, Xhaka is thought to have the empathy and backing of his team-mates.

Lawrence reports that "three senior players" visited the Swiss international at his home after the game to offer their support to the Arsenal captain.

Xhaka wasn't handed the armband by Emery until six weeks into the season after a long delay by the coach.

Reportedly, Xhaka was proactively taking on captaincy duties amid the uncertainty and felt disappointed by Emery's lack of decisiveness.

He was left feeling like a last resort following the controversial decision of the captaincy being put to a vote among the players.

Xhaka now faces being stripped of the Arsenal captaincy and his future at the club cast into doubt.

