Arsenal have entered talks with this free agent
By Greg Lea
Arsenal have entered talks with former Porto forward Yacine Brahimi, according to Sky Sports.
The Algeria international became a free agent on Sunday when his contract at the Estadio do Dragao expired.
The attacking midfielder scored 53 goals and made 209 appearances in his five-season spell at Porto.
Arsenal have moved quickly in a bid to secure his signature ahead of other interested parties.
However, the Gunners are still some way for agreeing personal terms with Brahimi.
The 29-year-old may want to keep his options open and see if any more offers arrive.
