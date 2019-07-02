Arsenal have entered talks with this free agent

Arsenal have entered talks with former Porto forward Yacine Brahimi, according to Sky Sports.

The Algeria international became a free agent on Sunday when his contract at the Estadio do Dragao expired.

The attacking midfielder scored 53 goals and made 209 appearances in his five-season spell at Porto.

Arsenal have moved quickly in a bid to secure his signature ahead of other interested parties.

However, the Gunners are still some way for agreeing personal terms with Brahimi.

The 29-year-old may want to keep his options open and see if any more offers arrive.

