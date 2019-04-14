Arsenal join race to sign £25 million Tottenham defender

Tottenham star Toby Alderweireld could be on his way out this summer – although he may not be going far.

North London rivals Arsenal have emerged as a surprise contender for the Belgian’s signature, and could land the centre-half for just £25 million.

A clause in the 30-year-old’s contract means Alderweireld will be available for below his market value, despite Spurs triggering a clause to keep the defender at the club until 2020.

With Arsenal’s qualification for next season’s Champions League in the balance, reports in The Sun suggest that Gunners boss Unai Emery could have just £40 million to spend in the summer.

That has meant Arsenal are looking at cut-price options for bolstering the squad, and Tottenham’s Alderweireld has piqued their interest.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been linked with a move for Alderweireld.

