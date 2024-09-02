'I think Arsenal are still missing a striker – Kai Havertz has made a good start to the season, but they miss someone who can give them a plan B': Gunners legend gives his thoughts to FFT after opening matches of the new campaign

By
published

Mikel Arteta's side were held to a draw at home to Brighton on Saturday, and an Arsenal great thinks they need more options

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton &amp; Hove Albion FC at Emirates Stadium on August 31, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal sit fourth in the table after the opening three games of the new Premier League season – two points behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Gunners secured encouraging victories over Wolves and Aston Villa in their first two matches, but could only draw 1-1 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, after Declan Rice’s red card was followed by Joao Pedro’s equaliser for the visitors.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Flanagan
Chris Flanagan
Senior Staff Writer

Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from 20 countries, in places as varied as Jerusalem and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, Euro 2020 and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.