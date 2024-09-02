The transfer window slammed shut on Friday evening and the dust is now beginning to settle on a typically hectic few months of wheeling and dealing.

As has become the norm in recent windows, Chelsea were the biggest spenders with an outlay of £219.6million, with Manchester United the other club to break the £200million barrier for their new signings.

But in the current PSR climate, net spend more important than ever, as clubs need to ensure they are able to fund their spending sprees. With the final deals done, FourFourTwo takes a look at the net spend for each of the Premier League's 20 teams...

VIDEO: Why Raheem Sterling Could Actually Be PERFECT For Arsenal Specifically

Ranked! Every Premier League team's net spend in the summer transfer window

20. Manchester City -£113.3m

Gundogan returned (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've just won a fourth consecutive Premier League title, then you don't really have too many issues with your squad, do you? Pep Guardiola's strategy was to make minor tweaks this summer, with a new winger in Savinho arriving before the stars aligned for a Ilkay Gundogan return. Julian Alvarez was the major departure, with the club opting not to pursue a like-for-like replacement for the Argentine.

19. Wolves -£40.7m

Wolves didn't spend much (Image credit: Getty Images)

While City will be no issues with coming in at number 20 for net spend, Wolves did not plan to be so low on the list. Big-money departures Pedro Neto and Max Kilman will be missed, but hopes will be high that deadline-day signing Andre, who joined in a £21million move from Fluminense, will make a quick impact.

18. Everton -£24.2m

Everton boss Sean Dyche (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given the ongoing financial issues and busted takeovers at Everton, Sean Dyche was always going to be penny-pinching this summer, with the £50million sale of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa giving the club some breathing room. The club were able to fork out a combined £43million for Iliman Ndiaye, Jake O’Brien and Tim Iroegbunam.

17. Crystal Palace -£22.3m

Kamada arrived (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Olise's exit was inevitable following his late-season surge, while the £45million banked from Bayern Munich, plus the £30million fee Fulham paid for Joachim Andersen put the club in the black, even after the signings of Eddie Nketiah, Maxence Lacroix, Ismaïla Sarr and Chadi Riad. Perhaps more importantly, the funds raised this summer meant they could dig their heels in and fend off Newcastle United's interest in Marc Guehi.

16. Newcastle United -£22m

Lloyd Kelly (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a testing window for Eddie Howe and company, with the Magpies initially having to appease the PSR overlords before a failed pursuit of Marc Guehi, which left the squad not looking any stronger than last year. On the plus side, they were able to ward off interest in the likes of Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon.

15. Liverpool -£21m

Liverpool's new signing Federico Chiesa (Image credit: Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The post-Jurgen Klopp era did not start with a bang in the transfer market, with only one player being added to the squad for the current season. Liverpool will be hoping that Federico Chiesa will prove to be a bargain, while a deal has also been done for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to join next season. The club are in the black this summer thanks to the sales of young players such as Fabio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg and Bobby Clarke.

14. Aston Villa -£6.9m

Diaby departed (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final club to make a profit this summer, with Villa being another team that had one eye on PSR up to the June 30 accounting deadline. Amadou Onana, Ian Maarsen and Jaden Philogene were the big moves, while the exits of Moussa Diaby and Douglas Luiz brought in a combined £93million.

13. Arsenal +£4m

Mikel Merino (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Imagess)

Arsenal are not known for being a selling club, but were able to bring in sizeable fees for the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale has meant that the purchases of Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino and David Raya, plus the last-minute loan signing of Raheem Sterling, have not see Mikel Arteta's title-contenders mortgage their future.

12. Bournemouth +£15.7m

Evanilson (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cherries took a swing this summer by making Brazilian forward Evanilson their record signing at £31.7million, as the club looked to replace Tottenham-bound Dominic Solanke.

11. Brentford +£30.5m

Ivan Toney has left Brentford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ivan Toney left for Saudi Arabia at the end of the window, but not after the Bees had seen his £30million replacement Igor Thiago ruled out for the rest of 2024. Toney's £40million exit and David Raya's £27million Arsenal move helped bring in Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg from Liverpool without too much cash being splashed in west London.

10. Fulham +£41.6m

Joachim Andersen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joao Palhinha and Tosin Adarabioyo were the key departures this summer with the latter leaving on a free transfer, but the club have brought in Joachim Andersen, Sander Berge to replace them, while Emile Smith Rowe adds some creativity to the midfield.

9. Nottingham Forest +£43.3m

Nuno Espirito Santo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another club that spent the opening salvos of the window getting their PSR house in order, but that didn't prevent them from having a typically busy window that saw ten new faces arrive, while seven players left.

8. Leicester City +£52.2m

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall waved goodbye to Leicester City (Image credit: Alamy)

The newly promoted Foxes were also operating under the shadow of PSR, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's exit bringing in £30million. Steve Cooper was able to strengthen his squad, with nine incoming deals done, including the £20million signings of Bilal El Khannouss and Oliver Skipp.

7. Chelsea +£66.3m

Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Where to start? It was another dizzying transfer window at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea took a sledgehammer to conventional wisdom, continuing to splash the cash, while a host of players were sold or let go. When the dust began to settle on Friday night, the Blues had a net spend of more than £65million and a bloated squad.

6. Southampton +£67.9m

Ramsdale (Image credit: Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

Another Premier League newcomer, Southampton did a little bit of everything in the market this summer, making 15 first-team signings, with Aaron Ramsdale a deadline day arrival after the likes of former loan stars Ryan Fraser, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Flynn Downes were signed permanently.

5. Tottenham Hotspur +£70.6m

Dominic Solanke (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dominic Solanke's £55million move from Bournemouth was one of the window's biggest signings, while Ange Postecoglou's side focused on youth, as teenagers Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray and Wilson Odobert arrived. A host of fringe players were sold on, but Spurs were one of the league's biggest spenders this summer.

4. West Ham United +£100m

Niclas Fullkrug is in at West Ham (Image credit: Alamy)

The Hammers have a new boss in Julen Lopetegui and he has been allowed to splash the cash, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo coming in to retool the defence, while Crysencio Summerville and Niklas Fullkrug were their big attacking signings. The sales of Flynn Downes, Saïd Benrahma and Thilo Kehrer have brought in £40million.

3. Manchester United +£111.2m

De Ligt and Mazraoui (Image credit: Getty Images)

A busy summer was expected at Old Trafford and the Ineos regime delivered, with Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte forming a potential new spine for the team. Outgoings were needed given how much was spent both this summer and in recent off-seasons, with Mason Greenwood, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay moving on, while Jadon Sancho secured a loan move to Chelsea.

2. Ipswich Town +£123m

Ipswich have added some new signings (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tractor Boys needed to upgrade a squad that was playing in the third tier two seasons ago and bought in a dozen new faces. There were no key sales and after breaking their transfer record on several occasions, Kieran McKenna's side are one of the big net spenders of the summer.

1. Brighton & Hove Albion +£151.5m

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler (Image credit: Getty Images)

After some excellent wheeling and dealing in the transfer market in recent seasons which has seen them regularly bank huge fees for players they have developed, the Seagulls have taken the handbrake off to back new boss Fabian Hurzeler. Georginio Rutter's £40million signing from Leeds United tops the list of incomings, with five other £20million-plus players arriving on the south coast.

