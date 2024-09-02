Premier League star subject of stunning bid from Saudi Arabia, just hours before transfer deadline: report

Arsenal reportedly have a decision to make on Leandro Trossard after receiving an offer for the winger's services from Saudi side Al Ittihad.

The Premier League transfer window closed on Friday evening, with loan moves that took Jadon Sancho to Chelsea and Raheem Sterling to Arsenal the headline bits of business on the day.

The latter has apparently not going unnoticed out in Saudi Arabia, either, with the Al Ittihad hoping to tempt Arsenal and Trossard into sanctioning a move to the Middle East.

VIDEO: Why Raheem Sterling Could Actually Be PERFECT For Arsenal Specifically

Leandro Trossard and Arsenal have Saudi bid on table

Journalist Fabrizio Romano writes that a €35m (£29.5m) bid has been lodged for Trossard, but implies that Arsenal are yet to make a decision on whether they wish to accept it or not.

Trossard was an important player for Arsenal last season, appearing in 3 Premier League games and all but one of their Champions League outings last season following his move from Brighton and Hove Albion the previous January.

However, just 18 of those league outings were as part of Mikel Arteta's starting line-up, and Sterling's arrival from Chelsea might be expected to limit Trossard's opportunities yet further... or at least, we imagine that's what Al Ittihad's thought process was.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mikel Arteta still sees Leandro Trossard as an important player (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Nonetheless, The Athletic add that Arsenal have told Al Ittihad that the Belgian is 'not for sale at any price', and suggest Romano's number was too high: they write that the bid was €5m (£4.2m) now with an obligation to buy for between €20m-€25m (£16.8m-£21.1m) next year.

Saudi Pro League clubs have been frustrated in their pursuit of several Premier League stars this summer, including Sterling - but were able to convince Brentford's Ivan Toney to make the move.

Trossard, 29, is under contract at the Emirates Stadium until summer 2026.

More stories

England star to pull out of Nations League squad, in big blow to Lee Carsley

Alan Shearer responds to calls for boxing match with Roy Keane

Quiz! Can you name every club playing in Europe this season?