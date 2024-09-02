‘That was one of the worst decisions I've ever seen’: Micah Richards fuming with controversial Premier League incident

By
published

Micah Richards couldn't believe what he saw in the Premier League at the weekend

Micah Richards couldn&#039;t believe what he saw in the Premier League at the weekend
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Micah Richards was left fuming over a controversial refereeing decision in the Premier League over the weekend, suggesting it's "one of the worst I've ever seen".

While his former sides Manchester City and Aston Villa secured victories on Saturday against West Ham and Leicester, respectively, the game involving the team Richards supported in his childhood actually angered him most.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 