Arsenal legend in the frame to replace Edu as Sporting Director: report

A former Arsenal club legend has been linked with replacing outgoing sporting director Edu Gaspar.

Edu - who has now left the Emirates on six months' gardening leave - announced his decision to depart last month, stepping down from his role at the club after five years of service.

During that time, the former Brazil international made quite the impact by helping Mikel Arteta's side go from mid-table mediocrity to serious Premier League title contenders. But with there no time to dwell, another name has been thrown into the hat regarding who could replace him.

Per Mertesacker being tipped to succeed Edu Gaspar at Arsenal, according to reports

According to FootMercato, Arsenal have now stepped up their plans to appoint Edu's successor with Per Mertesacker and Tomas Rosicky - as previously reported by FourFourTwo - being tipped as two potential options.

Mertesacker would perhaps be the easier of the two, given he has worked at the Emirates ever since his retirement back in 2021. The former Germany international is currently acting Academy Manager and oversees players from Under 9 to Under-21 level.

The report states that Arsenal have already held talks with Rosicky and Mertesacker about the vacant role, which is currently being seen too by Jason Ayto on a temporary basis.

Arsenal have aspirational plans once again this season to topple the ever-consistent Manchester City, with knocking the Sky Blues off their bout of Premier League superiority the continuing aim both on the pitch and behind the scenes.

"There are many different ways in which I’d like to see the academy progress," said Mertesacker when talking about his role at the club back in 2021. "I have to admit that to myself, as well. After these three years in the position I’ve realised how big a project this is for me. It’s not going to be achieved and completed in three years - it has a longer cycle.

"It’s a 10-year cycle from when a player starts at under-9s and finishes in the under-23s. The academy has always been in a good place. It’s always produced and has always been at the forefront of trying to move forward. And that’s exactly what I’m trying to do. I’m not going to change everything but I want to make a difference for every single person who enters the academy."

In FourFourTwo's view, Rosicky and Mertesacker are both really solid candidates given they both know how the club works, having spent lengthy periods during their playing careers at Arsenal.

Mertesacker may just have that edge given he is already in a position at the club and hiring within is often a staple in high-end businesses. Rosicky, however, has already assumed the role of a sporting director at Sparta Prague and that could be what the Gunners hierarchy is looking for.