New Arsenal sporting director touted, following Edu Gaspar exit

Edu Gaspar is set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season

Arsenal may have already found a perfect replacement for the outgoing sporting director Edu Gaspar.

Edu's decision is said to have taken most at Arsenal by surprise given the influence he has had at the Emirates since his arrival. Signings such as Declan Rice, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling were all credited no thanks to his hard work, while he was a driving force in appointing manager Mikel Arteta – ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now.

But with the Brazilian set for pastures new, Arsenal must now look for a new replacement after much has been made of their success in recent years. But one man may have now found himself in prime position to do so.

Tomas Rosicky is the sporting director of AC Sparta Prague (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tomas Rosicky spent ten years at Arsenal from 2006 to 2016, but his time with the Gunners was littered with injuries after a stop-start career. He won just the FA Cup in 2014 and has since begun a career after football in directorship.

That's why a case could be made for the now 44-year-old to take over from Edu, given he is the current sporting director of Sparta Prague. Rosicky has done so since 2018.

Tomas Rosicky in action for Arsenal

Rosicky backed Arsenal to win the league not so long ago, speaking to TNT Sports, he felt Mikel Arteta and his side were well positioned for success under the Spaniard's stewardship.

"I think Mikel and Arsenal have what it takes to win the Premier League," said the former Czech Republic international recently. "But of course, they have to show it and they have to prove it.

"I believe they will put up another good challenge [to Manchester City] and I have my fingers crossed."

Rosicky could follow suit in the pattern are seemingly to follow by appointing another former player as sporting director. It is clear he has already taken the correct steps to carve out a career after football with Sparta and knows how the Gunners work given his 10-year association.

In FourFourTwo's view, a move for Rosicky may not be beyond the realms of possibility, given he spent time at Arsenal alongside Arteta and already knows how the former midfielder works.

Jack Wilshere and Per Mertesacker are just two other examples of the old guard getting back together and we would be behind the appointment.

Arsenal are back in Premier League action this weekend, as they take on London rivals Chelsea on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.