Arsenal legend Robert Pires predicts five-horse Premier League title race next season

Arsenal (opens in new tab) icon Robert Pires has revealed the five teams he believes have a chance of winning the 2023/24 Premier League title

The Gunners currently top the table as they aim to become champions of England for the first time in 19 years – but reigning champions Manchester City (opens in new tab) are breathing down their necks, ahead of the sides' crunch clash at the Etihad Stadium later this month.

It's fair to say the pressure is on Mikel Arteta's team – who Pires feels will find it much tougher to claim the club's long-awaited 14th top-flight crown next season.

Arsenal slipped up as they drew 2-2 at Liverpool last time out. (Image credit: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

In an interview with MyBettingSites, Pires – who won two Premier League titles with Arsenal, including as a member of Arsene Wenger's 2003/04 Invincibles – said:

"Of course, in the future, teams like Manchester City, Manchester United (opens in new tab), and even Chelsea (opens in new tab) and Liverpool (opens in new tab) will have better financial possibilities to remain competitive at the highest level; that is clear. So, next season, it will be much harder for Arsenal, especially with the added burden of the Champions League."

Pires was also a two-time FA Cup winner during his six years with the Gunners (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The ex-France international – a 1998 World Cup winner with Les Bleus – would love to see his old club get their hands on the Premier League trophy this term, and thinks that City's pursuit of Champions League glory could aid the Gunners. He added:

"They really deserve it. Arsenal would be a fantastic champion, but they need to be able to deal with any minor setback quickly and get right back on the winning track the following game so as not to doubt themselves. Now we have to deliver in this final spurt of the season.

"It will be anything but easy to stay on top until the end because the pressure will be immense and Manchester City are more experienced to handle the pressure. Nevertheless, I think Arsenal have a good chance of defending their lead until the end, also because City will put everything on the line to finally win the Champions League."