Arsenal make 13-goal Premier League star their prime striker target: report

Arsenal have identified a Premier League star who could solve all of their problems in attack.

The Gunners reliance on Kai Havertz was magnified no end by his poor miss against Newcastle United on Tuesday evening, as Mikel Arteta's side slumped to a 2-0 defeat in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Despite Gabriel Jesus' recent revival in the last few weeks, Arsenal are still desperate for an out-and-out goalscorer to help complement their team and the likes of Newcastle United's Alexander Isak and Napoli's Victor Osimhen have been suggested.

Arsenal want to sign Bryan Mbuemo to help solve their goalscoring woes

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo has 13 goals in the Premier League so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite links with Isak and Osimhen, Sky in Germany says Brentford forward Bryan Mbuemo is now on Arsenal's striker shortlist for the summer. The 25-year-old has 13 goals to his name for the Bees so far this season.

Following Ivan Toney's exit, the Cameroon international has carried the weight of attack for Thomas Frank's side and has already expressed his desire to play at a higher level at some point in his career.

Mbeumo arrived at Brentford in 2019 from Troyes (Image credit: Getty Images)

It remains to be seen how much Mbuemo would cost, but he would likely be seen as a much more affordable option compared to the likes of Isak and Osimhen. Thus far, the former Troyes man has netted 63 goals in 223 appearances in West London.

“I have spent five seasons at Brentford, at a club that has helped me grow and turn a corner," he told L’Equipe back in May. “But yes, I want to play in the biggest competitions, at the best clubs. It’s still exciting to see some of the big teams interested in me. We’ll see.”

Costing just £5.4m some six years ago, Mbuemo has once again proven Brentford's tremendous scouting methods pay off. Yoane Wissa also cost just £8.5m and has enjoyed an equally impressive career at the Gtech Community Stadium.

“We convinced him to stay and he’s very happy," said Brentford boss Frank when asked about Mbeumo. "All our players might need to leave us one day but a lot of them are happy because we have a top environment, with good people. We push each other.”

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it does seem likely that Mbeumo will move onto pastures new in the summer, especially given the potential lures of European football and high wages.

Brentford host Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup third round this week before returning to Premier League action against Manchester City on Tuesday.